IAEA board 'deplores' Russian invasion of Ukraine

IAEA board 'deplores' Russian invasion of Ukraine, only two votes against

Twenty-six countries voted in favour and two voted against with five abstentions, two diplomats said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 03 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 16:01 ist
A firefighter walks among damages in a building entrance after the shelling by Russian forces of Constitution Square in Kharkiv. Credit: AFP Photo

The UN nuclear watchdog's board of governors on Thursday passed a resolution criticising Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and calling on it to let Ukraine control all its nuclear facilities, with just two votes against, diplomats said.

The board said in its resolution that it "deplores the Russian Federation's actions in Ukraine".

Twenty-six countries voted in favour and two voted against with five abstentions, two diplomats said. One diplomat said Russia and China voted against while Pakistan, India, South Africa, Senegal and Vietnam abstained. Mexico and Burundi were absent, they added.

