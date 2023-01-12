Illinois bans sale of semiautomatics post July 4 attack

Illinois bans semiautomatic gun sales in response to July 4 shootout

Rifles that hold more than 10 bullets and pistols that hold more than 15 are also banned, as are rapid-fire attachments and .50-caliber guns

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 12 2023, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 09:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Illinois has banned the sale of many common kinds of semiautomatic guns with immediate effect in response to a massacre at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park last year and other mass shootings.

The new law, which Illinois Governor J B Pritzker signed on Tuesday evening, bans selling many kinds of weapons that automatically load the next bullet after a shot, including semiautomatic rifles and pistols with detachable magazines. The law lists dozens of popular gun brands made by US gun makers.

Rifles that hold more than 10 bullets and pistols that hold more than 15 are also banned, as are rapid-fire attachments and .50-caliber guns. People who already own such weapons will be able to keep them but must register them with the state police.

Eight other states and the District of Columbia have already enacted similar bans. Gun-owners rights groups say the bans violate the US Constitution's Second Amendment "right to keep and bear arms" and that many law-abiding Americans have such guns for self-defence, hunting and for sport.

"No Illinoisan, no matter their zip code, should have to go through life fearing their loved one could be the next in an ever-growing list of victims of mass shootings," Pritzker, a Democrat, said in a statement.

In signing the bill, he invoked the attack on the July 4 parade in Highland Park last year, in which a man with a semiautomatic rifle killed seven people and wounded dozens of others over the course of a few minutes.

Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association, said the law affects nearly 2.5 million gun owners in the state and his group would sue to reverse the ban. "Challenge accepted," his statement said.

Brady, a national group advocating against gun violence, said the ban would save lives.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

USA
United States
Gun Laws
World news

What's Brewing

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

A novice caught in the frenzy

A novice caught in the frenzy

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

 