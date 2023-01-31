IMF lifts 2023 world growth forecast to 2.9%

IMF lifts 2023 world growth forecast to 2.9%

'The year ahead will still be challenging,' says IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 31 2023, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 10:23 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The world economy is set to grow 2.9 percent this year, the IMF said Monday, raising its forecast on surprisingly strong consumption and investment while China's lifting of zero-Covid restrictions provides another boost.

"The year ahead will still be challenging... but it could well represent a turning point with growth bottoming out and inflation declining," said International Monetary Fund chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as the Washington-based crisis lender released its latest economic outlook update.

World Economy
IMF
China
Business News
World news

