IMF lifts 2023 world growth forecast to 2.9%

The world economy is set to grow 2.9 percent this year, the IMF said Monday, raising its forecast on surprisingly strong consumption and investment while China's lifting of zero-Covid restrictions provides another boost.

"The year ahead will still be challenging... but it could well represent a turning point with growth bottoming out and inflation declining," said International Monetary Fund chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as the Washington-based crisis lender released its latest economic outlook update.