IMF lifts 2023 world growth forecast to 2.9%

The world economy is set to grow 2.9 percent this year, the IMF said Monday, raising its forecast on surprisingly strong consumption and investment while China's lifting of zero-Covid restrictions provides another boost.
"The year ahead will still be challenging... but it could well represent a turning point with growth bottoming out and inflation declining," said International Monetary Fund chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as the Washington-based crisis lender released its latest economic outlook update.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again
India U-19 star bowler owes it to her brave mother
More Digital Libraries to come up In Karnataka
Joshimath: Can they return to the native place?
Hungry for audience love, crores not important: SRK
Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme
Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra