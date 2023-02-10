IMF says 'considerable progress' made as Pakistan visit ends

The IMF on Friday said progress was made during crisis talks with cash-strapped Pakistan, but no deal was announced as they wrapped up an urgent visit to the country.
"Considerable progress was made during the mission on policy measures to address domestic and external imbalances," the statement said.
Also Read — IMF and Pakistan in last-ditch talks as visit winds up
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube