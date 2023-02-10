'Considerable progress' made as Pak visit ends: IMF

IMF says 'considerable progress' made as Pakistan visit ends

The IMF on Friday said progress was made during crisis talks with cash-strapped Pakistan

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Feb 10 2023, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 10:38 ist
Inflation has risen to a 48-year high in crisis-hit Pakistan, where the International Monetary Fund is visiting for urgent talks. Credit: AFP Photo

The IMF on Friday said progress was made during crisis talks with cash-strapped Pakistan, but no deal was announced as they wrapped up an urgent visit to the country.

"Considerable progress was made during the mission on policy measures to address domestic and external imbalances," the statement said.

Also Read — IMF and Pakistan in last-ditch talks as visit winds up
 

