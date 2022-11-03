Imran Khan believes Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, interior minister, army behind failed attack: PTI leader

Imran Khan believes Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif behind attack

Khan's suspicions were revealed by senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar in a video statement

PTI
PTI, Lahore,
  • Nov 03 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 22:51 ist
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is helped after he was shot in the shin in Wazirabad, Pakistan November 3, 2022 in this still image obtained from video. Credit: Urdu Media via Reuters

Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan on Thursday alleged that the current prime minister, interior minister and an army general plotted the failed "assassination attempt" on him, his close aide said in a video statement.

Khan, 70, sustained bullet injury on his leg when a gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march, killing one person. The former prime minister was out of danger.

In a statement, the Punjab police said that seven people were injured and one person was killed during the attack. It added that a suspect has been arrested.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar in a video statement said that party chairman Khan has named three suspects who could be behind today's attack.

"Imran Khan called us and told us to convey this message to the nation on his behalf...He said that he believes three people - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal (Naseer) - were involved in the attack on him," Umar said.

He said they should be immediately removed from their current positions.

Also Read | 'I only wanted to kill Imran Khan and no one else,' says attacker

Khan has warned that "a protest will be held across the country" if the individuals accused by him were not removed from their offices, Umar added.

Dr Faisal Sultan, the former assistant to the prime minister on health, has said that Khan’s condition is stable.

"But according to X-rays and scans, there are fragments of bullets in his legs and there’s a chip in his tibia shin bone,” he told media persons outside the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore.

Sheikh Rashid, former interior minister and Khan's close aide, has blamed the Shehbaz administration for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill the former premier.

"The federal government hatched a conspiracy to kill Imran Khan. Hired assassin (federal Interior minister) Rana Sanaullah and the federal government has brought the country at the brink of civil war. It can't stand before the sea of people as it has to go home," Rashid said.

He also announced protest against the assassination attempt on the life of Khan on Friday in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has said that the attack on Khan must be unequivocally condemned. "All political parties have the right to hold peaceful assemblies and to expect security from the state when doing so."

Check out DH's latest videos

