Imran Khan denotified as Pakistan PM — What next?

Imran Khan was on Sunday denotified as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The development took place after the dissolution of the National Assembly by the President soon after the now former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri abruptly dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan as "unconstitutional", saying that it was backed by "foreign powers."

A notification from the Cabinet Division said: "Consequent upon dissolution of the National Assembly by the President of Pakistan, in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs' SRO No. 487(1)/2022, dated 3rd April, 2022, Mr Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceased to hold the Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect."

Also Read — Pakistan's army says it is not involved in politics

What next?

Under Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan, Imran Khan can continue as the Prime Minister for 15 days till the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister.

Taking to Twitter, President Arif Alvi also announced that Imran Khan will continue to serve as the premier for the time being.

"Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," he wrote.

Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 3, 2022

There is still, however, no clarity over how a caretaker prime minister will be appointed as the National Assembly has been dissolved.

Opposition's move

After the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and dissolution of the National Assembly, Pakistan Opposition parties have been mulling their actions forward.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said that the Opposition will "initiate a legal battle" against the "unconstitutional ruling by the NA Deputy Speaker".

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif reportedly said that Imran Khan and National Assembly speaker Asad Qaisar will be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution once their government falls.

SC takes suo moto cognisance

All eyes will now be on the Pakistan Supreme Court’s order on the nation's political crisis.

The Pakistan Supreme Court’s chief justice said on Sunday evening that the court would hear the matter on Monday and that any directions given by the president and prime minister would be subject to the court’s orders.

Fresh elections

Imran Khan—addressing the nation shortly after the session's adjournment—sought fresh elections and asked Pakistanis to gear up for the polls.

In a statement, the former security czar of the country said that the general elections in the country would not be held via electronic voting machines. He added that the Opposition should be happy that the technology is not being used in the next general elections.

The elections are likely to be held within 90 days.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: