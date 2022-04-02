Imran Khan labelled 'celebrity diva' by ex-wife

Imran Khan labelled 'celebrity diva, delusional' by ex-wife

She took aim at the Pakistan PM for failing to listen to advice

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Apr 02 2022, 10:16 ist
  updated: Apr 02 2022, 11:08 ist
Imran Khan and Reham Khan. Credit: AFP File Photo

"A celebrity diva" is how Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan described the Pakistan Prime Minister.

In an interview with India Today TV, Reham, who is also a journalist, said that Imran "only wants to listen to flattery, compliments."

She also said that Imran was responsible for the crisis and political upheaval the country was being put through. She also took aim at Imran for failing to listen to advice, labelling him "delusional."

Read | Pakistan Prime Ministers: A history fraught with uncertainty

Khan, 69, has faced mounting criticism of his performance, including his management of a troubled economy of the nuclear armed country. On Sunday, he faces a tough parliamentary no-confidence vote.

"Had he listened to advice, perhaps I'd still be married to him... He has this typical diva personality that he needs to pump up his ego."

"He needs to hear the applause, he needs to hear the sound of his name and I think even in cricket or Bollywood, you need to have the performance," Reham Khan said in the interview.

