Imran Khan 'mini Trump', says ex-wife Reham Khan

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan foiled an attempt to boot him from office on Sunday by getting the president to dissolve the national assembly, his former wife Reham Khan termed him as ‘mini-Trump’ and urged Twitter to take action against his tweets.

Reham Khan made the allegations in connection with Pak PM’s congratulatory tweet to Kyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan where he had said that his party’s win in the local election in Pakhtunkhwa was an ‘early warning to all traitors of what awaits them in their constituencies.’

"The nation will see tomorrow ... if they cast the vote tomorrow, they know they will be rejected by the public. You will see that we will win tomorrow," Imran Khan added.

Congratulations to CM @IMMahmoodKhan & our PTI team for their overwhelming success in Phase 2 of KP LG polls. Ppl of KP have emphatically rejected the traitors who sold out to foreign masters. This is an early warning to all traitors of what awaits them in their constituencies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 1, 2022

Also Read | Pakistan's army says it is not involved in politics as PM seeks to stay in office

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Those of PTI who resort to violence or create a law-and-order situation should be arrested and thrown behind bars, IK included. IK should be booked for provocation, incitement & sedition. Will be Insha’Allah. None of them should be spared".

Those of PTI who resort to violence or create a law and order situation should be arrested and thrown behind bars, IK included. IK should be booked for provocation, incitement & sedition. Will be Insha’Allah. None of them should be spared. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 2, 2022

On a day of high drama, the Assembly deputy speaker refused to accept a motion of no confidence in the government, as Khan simultaneously appeared on TV to say there had been "foreign interference" in Pakistan's democratic institutions.

Khan, who had effectively lost majority in the 342-member National Assembly, stunned a determined Opposition on Sunday by recommending snap elections. Soon after, President Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly as per the advice of the prime minister.

"This day will be remembered as a black day in Pakistan's constitutional history," said Shehbaz Sharif, tipped to replace Khan if the no-confidence motion had succeeded.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: