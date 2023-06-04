Imran's trial likely in military court: Pak minister

Imran Khan's trial likely in military court, says Pakistan Defence Minister

The Defence Minister said Imran could stand trial in a military court if evidence of his involvement in the May 9 violence surfaced in the coming days

IANS
IANS, Islamabad,
  • Jun 04 2023, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 14:11 ist
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the chances are that PTI Chairman Imran Khan could be tried in a military court in connection with his alleged involvement in the May 9 attacks on civil and military installations in different cities -- days after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had hinted at that possibility too, a media outlet reported.

The Defence Minister told The Express Tribune that the former premier could stand trial in a military court if evidence of his involvement in the May 9 violence surfaced in the coming days.

He also confirmed that no case had been registered against Imran so far in connection with the May 9 attacks, the media outlet reported.

Ex-Pak Punjab CM Usman Buzdar latest PTI leader to quit politics

"Definitely... there are chances that Imran Khan can be tried in a military court," the minister said while responding to a question if the deposed premier could be prosecuted under the Army Act.

Earlier, Asif was reported as saying that no decision had been made in connection with trying Imran under the Army Act but he had not ruled out that possibility, allegedly on the grounds that the PTI chief was the mastermind behind the May 9 violence and knew everything about what was happening on that day.

Now, Asif has said Imran's trial in a military court was more likely to take place provided that evidence of his involvement in the mayhem came to light, Express Tribune reported.

The Defence Minister's remarks have come on the heels of the statement by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who said Imran would face trial in a military court for his "role" in the May 9 attacks.

