Imran Khan's trial on charges of selling state gifts halted temporarily

A Pakistan high court on Friday temporarily halted former Prime Minister Imran Khan's trial on charges of illegally selling state gifts, local media reported.
Khan's legal team had challenged whether the criminal case on trial in a lower court was maintainable on the basis of the complaint filed by the country's election commission.
The high court directed the lower court to review the case's maintainability.
