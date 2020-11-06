Biden overtakes Trump in Georgia by 917 votes

In battleground state of Georgia, Joe Biden overtakes Donald Trump by 917 votes

Currently, no candidate has enough Electoral College votes to be declared the winner

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Nov 06 2020, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 15:27 ist
Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden. Credit: AFP

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pulled ahead in the battleground state of Georgia by 917 votes, CNN reported on Friday, as the tallying of votes continues in the state.

For live updates of the US Presidential Election, click here

Biden is locked in a tight election race with President Donald Trump in which no candidate currently has enough Electoral College votes to be declared the winner.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
Joe Biden
US Presidential Elections 2020
United States
Georgia

What's Brewing

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Llama antibodies may help treat Covid-19: Study

Llama antibodies may help treat Covid-19: Study

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

5000-year-old skeleton of woman found in Germany

5000-year-old skeleton of woman found in Germany

Too many plastic bottle caps? South Korea has an idea

Too many plastic bottle caps? South Korea has an idea

The Lead: RCB vs SRH — Who has the best chance?

The Lead: RCB vs SRH — Who has the best chance?

Looking for another Earth? Here are 300 million, maybe

Looking for another Earth? Here are 300 million, maybe

 