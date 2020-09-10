In election gambit, Donald Trump releases list of potential Supreme Court justices

US President Donald Trump released a list of potential Supreme Court justices on Wednesday in an appeal to conservative voters ahead of the November election.

The shortlist of potential nominees to the nation's highest court in the event of a vacancy included three Republican senators -- Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri -- who are political allies of the Republican president.

"Over the next four years, America's president will choose hundreds of federal judges and in all likelihood one, two, three and even four Supreme Court justices," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"The outcome of these decisions will determine whether we hold fast to our nation's founding principles or whether they are lost forever," he said.

Trump alleged that his Democratic election opponent, former vice president Joe Biden, would appoint "extreme radical justices" who would "erase" the Second Amendment giving Americans the right to bear arms and "require taxpayers to fund extremely late-term abortion."

"They will remove the words 'Under God' from the Pledge of Allegiance, they will unilaterally declare the death penalty unconstitutional," he said.

Biden does support ending the death penalty but he has not advocated the other positions outlined by Trump.

Trump has appointed two conservative justices since taking office -- Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, giving the court a five to four conservative majority.

In the American system, federal judges are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

The Republican-controlled Senate has confirmed some 200 conservative judges since Trump took office, and the president pledged on Wednesday that it would be 300 before the end of his term.