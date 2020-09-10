Trump releases list of potential Supreme Court justices

In election gambit, Donald Trump releases list of potential Supreme Court justices

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Sep 10 2020, 07:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 07:44 ist
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to delivers remarks on judicial appointments during an appearance in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Donald Trump released a list of potential Supreme Court justices on Wednesday in an appeal to conservative voters ahead of the November election.

The shortlist of potential nominees to the nation's highest court in the event of a vacancy included three Republican senators -- Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri -- who are political allies of the Republican president.

"Over the next four years, America's president will choose hundreds of federal judges and in all likelihood one, two, three and even four Supreme Court justices," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Also Read: Trump racks up foreign policy wins amid gaping holes

"The outcome of these decisions will determine whether we hold fast to our nation's founding principles or whether they are lost forever," he said.

Trump alleged that his Democratic election opponent, former vice president Joe Biden, would appoint "extreme radical justices" who would "erase" the Second Amendment giving Americans the right to bear arms and "require taxpayers to fund extremely late-term abortion."

"They will remove the words 'Under God' from the Pledge of Allegiance, they will unilaterally declare the death penalty unconstitutional," he said.

Biden does support ending the death penalty but he has not advocated the other positions outlined by Trump.

Trump has appointed two conservative justices since taking office -- Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, giving the court a five to four conservative majority.

In the American system, federal judges are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

The Republican-controlled Senate has confirmed some 200 conservative judges since Trump took office, and the president pledged on Wednesday that it would be 300 before the end of his term.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
Republican party
Democratic Party
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020

What's Brewing

DH Radio | The Lead: Transgender icons, their stories

DH Radio | The Lead: Transgender icons, their stories

Risk of catching Covid-19 while hospitalised can be low

Risk of catching Covid-19 while hospitalised can be low

Swarup, towering force of Indian Astronomical Society

Swarup, towering force of Indian Astronomical Society

New book says Trump admitted playing down Covid-19 risk

New book says Trump admitted playing down Covid-19 risk

The wings of diversity

The wings of diversity

 