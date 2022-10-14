India, China favour peace talks in Ukraine: Putin

India, China favour peace talks in Ukraine: Vladimir Putin

Putin said that Ukraine was not prepared for negotiation

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 14 2022, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 19:11 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP File Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that India and China supported "peaceful dialogue" in Ukraine, a month after their leaders appeared to differ with him over the conflict at a summit in Uzbekistan last month.

Also Read | No plans to expand mobilisation of reserve troops in Ukraine: Vladimir Putin

Speaking at a press conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said that Ukraine was not prepared for negotiations and thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for his role in brokering prisoner exchanges.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
India
China
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Vladimir Putin
World news

What's Brewing

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

 