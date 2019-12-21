India, China to put efforts to resolve borders issue

India and China on Saturday agreed to respect each other’s sensitivities and concerns and to work on additional Confidence Building Measures to maintain peace along the disputed boundary.

They also agreed to set up a hotline between Indian Army and Chinese People’s Liberation Army in order to avert occasional flashpoints along the disputed boundary.

The two nations held the 22nd round of boundary negotiations in New Delhi on Saturday – for the first time after China joined Pakistan to strongly protest India’s August 5 decisions to strip its Jammu and Kashmir of special status and to reorganise the state into two Union Territories. They agreed on the “importance of approaching the boundary question from the strategic perspective of India-China relations”.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval hosted Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi in New Delhi for the talks. Doval and Wang are Special Representatives of the respective governments leading the negotiations to resolve the boundary disputes. They agreed that “an early settlement” of the boundary dispute would “serve the fundamental interests of both countries”.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said in a press release that the talks had been constructive with focus on taking forward the India-China closer developmental partnership as per the guidance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2nd Informal Summit in Chennai last October.

They reached a consensus that both sides should respect each other’s sensitivities and concerns in order to build mutual trust, as this was important for the future development of the bilateral relations.

The two Special Representatives resolved to intensify efforts to achieve “a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable” solution to the boundary dispute in accordance with the directives provided by Modi and Xi.

They agreed that to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas for the overall development of the bilateral relationship, pending final settlement of the boundary question. They recognised the importance of existing Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) to promote exchanges and communication between the border personnel and to ensure predictability in border management as well as strategic communication. They also agreed to work together for more CBMs, the MEA said in the press-release.

A press-release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chinese Government stated that the two sides agreed to formulate rules to maintain peace along the boundary, strengthen communication between the border defence forces of the two countries and establish a hotline between relevant departments of the two armed forces. They also agreed to set up border defence meeting points and expand border trade.

Sources in New Delhi told the DH that the additional CBMs might be formally put in place when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would visit Beijing for a meeting with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe early next year.