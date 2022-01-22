India claws back ground lost to China in Sri Lanka

No “third party” should interfere in the “friendly relations” between Beijing and Colombo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during his visit to the island nation earlier this month. It was not lost on anyone which country he referred to as the “third party”, given the history of strategic rivalry between China and India in the Indian Ocean region and their competition for geo-political influence in Sri Lanka.

Wang had reasons to send out a not-so-subtle message to Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The second of Mahinda Rajapaksa's two consecutive terms in the office of the President of Sri Lanka between 2005 and 2015 had seen China expanding its footprints in the island nation, causing much unease to India. He had ignored the security interests of India and allowed China to develop strategic assets, like Hambantota Port, in the island. China’s debt-trap diplomacy had succeeded in making Sri Lanka give it the Hambantota Port on lease for 99 years.

Also Read | Sri Lanka invites more Indian investments in ports, infra, energy and manufacturing sectors

After Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected the President and Mahinda Rajapaksa returned to power as Prime Minister in November 2019, Sri Lanka’s drift towards China regained momentum. The government led by the Rajapaksas scrapped a trilateral treaty Sri Lanka earlier signed with India and Japan for development of the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Port, apparently at the behest of China. It also got Sri Lankan Parliament pass the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill, which drew flak for allegedly allowing China to set up a colony in the Indian Ocean island nation undermining the sovereignty of the country. New Delhi is concerned over the CHEC Port City Colombo as it could eventually be turned into an overseas colony of China – less than 300 kilometers away from the southern tip of India.

China also sought to make a foray into Sri Lanka’s Tamil-majority northern and eastern provinces, obviously to expand its geo-political influence, elbowing out India. The state-owned companies of the communist country started working on infrastructure projects, including hybrid power plants, in the islets not very far from India.

New Delhi’s quiet and painstaking diplomacy with Colombo however paid off with India getting some success in clawing back the ground it lost to China in the Indian Ocean. Sri Lanka awarded the contract for the West Container Terminal to Adani Group of India in September 2021.

As a row erupted between Colombo and Beijing over the decision of Sri Lankan authorities not to allow a ship carrying 20000 tonnes of organic fertilizers from China to offload the consignment, India in November 2021 quickly stepped in and sent two C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force to the island nation with a consignment of 100,000 Kgs of Nano Nitrogen.

China in December 2021 withdrew from the proposed power projects in northern Sri Lanka, citing “security concerns” from a “third party”. And, just days before the Chinese Foreign Minister arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka worked out a new agreement with India for joint development of the oil storage tanks, which were built by the British Government during the World War II in Trincomalee on the north-east coast of the Indian Ocean island.

If Colombo is signaling a rebalancing in its ties with Beijing and New Delhi, it perhaps rattles China, which has been trying to build strategic assets in the Indian Ocean to encircle India.

Also Read | India’s economic package has given Sri Lanka breathing space, need to seek bailout from IMF, says top Lankan economist

New Delhi is also providing two credit lines to Sri Lanka to help it recover from the economic crisis caused by the measures put in place to contain the Covid-19 pandemic – one of $ 1 billion to help the island nation import food, medicine and other essential items and another of $ 500 million for import of petroleum products from India. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa recently had discussions on the proposed credit lines. They also discussed two other initiatives New Delhi recently took to bail out Colombo – extension of the $ 400 million to Sri Lanka under the SAARC currency swap arrangement and deferral of Asian Clearing Union settlement of $ 515.2 million by two months.

New Delhi is also trying to connect with the Sinhala-Buddhist nationalism, which has regained momentum after the April 21, 2019 terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka. It helped the Rajapaksa Clan to return to the helm of the government in Colombo. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s government in New Delhi is now trying to reach out to the powerful Sri Lankan Buddhist monks, who have been opposing India’s traditional support to the clamour for more political power for the island’s minority Tamils. New Delhi in September 2020 pledged a grant assistance of $ 15 million to develop Buddhist ties between India and Sri Lanka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2021 himself hosted a delegation of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks, who arrived on the first flight that landed at the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh. He also warmed up to the GenNext of the first family of Sri Lanka with a one-on-one meeting with Mahinda’s son and Gotabaya’s nephew Namal Rajapaksa, who led the delegation.

The Modi Government, however, will have to tread cautiously to strike a balance between its bid to reach out to the proponents of the Sinhala-Buddhist nationalism and its engagement with its traditional support base in the Indian Ocean island – the minority Tamils. New Delhi has been sticking to the ritual of regularly prodding Colombo to fully implement the 13th amendment of the Constitution of Sri Lanka for devolution of power to the provincial councils as well to hold elections to provincial councils. The voices within the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and some other organizations supporting the party have been opposing both. But the leaders of seven political parties representing the Tamils of Sri Lanka of late wrote to Modi, requesting him to nudge the government of the island nation to speed up implementation of the 13th amendment of the Constitution. This did not go down well with the ruling dispensation in Colombo, which advised them to take up their concerns with the Sri Lankan President, instead of writing to the Prime Minister of India.

Check out latest DH videos here