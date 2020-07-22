Bhutan Floods: India condoles Bhutanese soldiers' death

India condoles death of 4 Bhutanese soldiers who died saving people from floods

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2020, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 18:59 ist
Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava (R) condoled the death of four Bhutanese soldiers who lost their lives while saving those impacted by flash floods.

India on Wednesday condoled the death of four Bhutanese soldiers who lost their lives while saving those impacted by flash floods.

Four soldiers of the Royal Bhutan Army lost their lives during a rescue operation to save the lives of people caught in the flash floods in Gelephu on Tuesday.

"Our deepest condolences to the Royal Government of Bhutan on the loss of lives of the four brave Bhutanese soldiers who sacrificed themselves in saving those impacted by the floods in Gelephu," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a tweet.

"We stand in solidarity with Bhutan at this difficult moment," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bhutan
Flood
condolence

What's Brewing

Making profits from coffee in China could be a grind

Making profits from coffee in China could be a grind

Chatbots, bikes: SE Asia HIV centres adapt to Covid-19

Chatbots, bikes: SE Asia HIV centres adapt to Covid-19

Ecuador's Amazon tribes turn to tech to track Covid-19

Ecuador's Amazon tribes turn to tech to track Covid-19

How TikTok gave rural Indian women fame, fun & fortune

How TikTok gave rural Indian women fame, fun & fortune

 