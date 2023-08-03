India to join in Ukraine peace talks hosted by Saudi

India says it will participate in Ukraine peace talks hosted by Saudi Arabia

This is a developing story

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2023, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 17:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India will participate in Ukraine peace talks to be hosted by Saudi Arabia on August 5 and 6, a foreign ministry spokesperson said during a news briefing on Thursday. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
India News
Saudi Arabia

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

 