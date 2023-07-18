Indian-American Congressman Dr Bera receives Champion of Healthcare Innovation Award

Dr Ami Bera, an Indian-American physician-turned politician has received the Champion of Healthcare Innovation Award for his contributions to making high-quality care affordable and accessible in the US.

Bera, 58, the longest-serving Indian-American serving in the US Congress, was among those facilitated during the council's Innovation Expo held here last week.

"Honored to receive the Champion of Healthcare Innovation Award from @HealthInFocus. As a doctor, I'm committed to working to ensure that every American has access to high-quality, affordable health care," Bera, a Democrat, tweeted on Friday.

Bera served as Chief Medical Officer for Sacramento County in California before being sworn in as a Congressman in 2013 and has represented Sacramento County in the US House of Representatives since then.

He is currently a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where he serves as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation. He is also a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

During his 20-year medical career, Bera worked to improve healthcare availability, quality, and affordability.

A first-generation American born and raised in California, Bera earned both his Bachelor of Science (BS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) from the University of California, according to his website.

Healthcare Leadership Council is an exclusive forum for US healthcare leaders to jointly develop policies, plans, and programmes to achieve their vision of a 21st-century system that makes affordable, high-quality care accessible to all Americans, according to its website.