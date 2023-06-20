Indian-American Congressman to escort PM Modi to his historic joint address to US Congress

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar would be escorting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his historic joint address to the US Congress on June 22.

The first-time Democratic Congressman, who represents the 13th Congressional District of Michigan, has also been invited by President Joe Biden for the White House State Dinner hosted in honour of Prime Minister Modi on the same day.

It is the second time that Prime Minister Modi is addressing the joint session of the US Congress, a first for any Indian prime minister.

The prime minister had earlier addressed the US Congress in 2016.

"(Spouse) Shashi (Thanedar) and I are looking forward to the Prime Minister's visit to the United States; this is a historic event for the Prime Minister. I hope to stress upon the Prime Minister the need for stronger US-India ties," Thanedar, 68, said.

Thanedar, a Democrat, said he and his wife are honoured to accept President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's invitation to the State Dinner on June 22. This invitation serves as a testament to their commitment to public service and their dedication to fostering international cooperation, he said.

The Congressman said he has been entrusted with the distinct pleasure of escorting the Indian Prime Minister to his joint address to Congress, as requested by United States Congressional leadership.

This role holds special significance for Congressman Thanedar, who recognises the importance of the United States as a diverse nation built by immigrants, a land of opportunity, and a symbol of democracy.

Reflecting on his personal journey, he said, "I grew up in poverty and only came to America with a dream,” stated Congressman Thanedar. “I was fortunate to achieve my American Dream; The United States is a country of immigrants, a land of opportunity, and this diversity makes our country strong."

Moving forward, Thanedar reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for stronger ties between the United States and India.

He will focus on crucial areas such as education, defence, space, technology, medicine, and other pressing issues that impact both nations.

By nurturing the relationship between the world's strongest democracy and the largest democracy, Thanedar aims to address shared challenges and harness mutual opportunities for growth and progress.