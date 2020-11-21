Indian-American Mala Adiga to be Jill Biden's policy director

President-elect Joe Biden has announced four people who had worked in the Obama-Biden administration to his White House staff.

The policy director for Jill Biden will be Mala Adiga, a lawyer who served in a similar role in the Biden-Harris campaign and handled women’s and human rights issues at the State Department and National Security Council under Obama.

Adiga is a graduate of Grinnell College, the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, and the University of Chicago Law School.

She had been a clerk for a federal and had worked for a Chicago law firm before joining the campaign of former President Barack Obama in 2008.

Catherine M. Russell will be the director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. During the Obama administration, Russell served as the chief of staff to Jill Biden, then the second lady, and was US ambassador for global women’s issues at the State Department.

She is married to former President Barack Obama’s former national security adviser, Tom Donilon, who is the brother of Biden’s chief political strategist, Mike Donilon, and who may also land a big administration job.

Taking over the White House Office of Legislative Affairs will be Louisa Terrell, a former special assistant for legislative affairs to Obama and a former Capitol Hill aide whose jobs included chief of staff to Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

The White House’s social secretary will be Carlos Elizondo, who was the social secretary to the Bidens during the Obama administration and the first Hispanic American to hold that job. The position involves planning and managing official White House events, including state dinners.

Transition officials offered no specifics about when the team might announce further personnel appointments, including Biden’s first Cabinet nominees.