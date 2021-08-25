Indian envoy to US launches in-person consular services

Indian envoy launches in-person consular services centre in Washington

In his remarks during the event on Tuesday, Sandhu said the Indian Embassy and Consulates will continue to provide all possible consular assistance to Indians

PTI, Washington,
  • Aug 25 2021, 08:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 10:34 ist
The event was attended by a group of community leaders. Credit: Twitter/@SandhuTaranjitS

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has launched an in-person consular services centre in the American capital, a move that would benefit the Indian diaspora in the US.

In his remarks during the event on Tuesday, Sandhu said the Indian Embassy and Consulates will continue to provide all possible consular assistance to Indians, Indian American community and the US nationals.

“Pleasure to launch in-person consular services centre VFS Global in Washington DC,” Sandhu said in a tweet.

The VFS centre, opened in November 2020, was accepting mail-mode due to Covid-19. The in-person operations were formally launched on Tuesday.

“Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, the Indian Embassy and our Consulates continue to remain in the forefront to provide all possible consular assistance,” Sandhu tweeted.

The event was attended by a group of community leaders. During the event, Sandhu recalled that the Embassy and Consulates have been extending consular help, including through the Vande Bharat Mission, during the past 18 months of Covid-19.

