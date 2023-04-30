Indian-origin man in US found guilty of killing teens who played doorbell prank

Indian-origin man found guilty of killing teens in US

The incident took place on January 19, 2020, when a group of teenage boys rang Chandra’s bell on a dare

PTI
PTI, New York,
  • Apr 30 2023, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 12:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An Indian-origin man has been found guilty of killing three teenage boys who played a doorbell-ringing prank at his house in the US state of California, according to a media report.

Anurag Chandra, a Riverside County resident, was found guilty of three counts of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree murder on Friday, New York Post reported.

The incident took place on January 19, 2020, when a group of teenage boys rang Chandra’s bell on a dare, the report added.

Chandra said that one of the teens flashed his buttocks before running away.

The crash killed all three teenagers who were 16 years old, it said.

Chandra, who drank 12 beers the day of the crash, said he was “extremely, extremely mad” at the prank and claimed he was worried about his family’s safety.

He followed the boys and rammed their Toyota Prius off the road, which slammed into a tree in Temescal Valley.

The suspect testified that he did not plan to crash into the boys’ car, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise newspaper.

Chandra also said he did not stop after rear-ending their vehicle because he did not think anyone had been injured.

The driver, who was 18 years old, survived, along with two 13-year-old passengers.

Chandra is already facing charges in connection with a domestic violence incident in 2020 before the fatal crash.

