Indian-origin US airman gets approval to wear tilak in uniform

An Indian-origin airman in the US Air Force has been given approval to wear a Tilak Chandlo while in uniform, marking a new distinction in religious accommodation for Indian-origin religions in American armed services after Airman Harpreetinder Singh Bajwa was given exemption to serve with a beard, turban and unshorn hair in 2019.

“My friends from Texas, California, New Jersey and New York are messaging me and my parents that they are very happy something like this happened in the Air Force,” said Darshan Shah on the approval of his request to don the religious symbol. “It’s something new. It’s something they’ve never heard of before or even thought was possible, but it happened.”

“I grew up simultaneously learning English and Gujarati,” Shah, a Senior Airman and aerospace medical technician assigned to the 90th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron. “When the teacher would ask me something, I would reply in Gujarati and mix up words here and there.”

Shah moved to live with his grandparents in Gujarat when he was three years old. His grandparents continued to raise him into Hinduism until he moved back to America at the age of five.

“My grandparents had a big influence on my religion,” said Shah. “They taught me a lot about religion, festivals and customs. I would definitely say they had a positive impact on me. Not only with my religion, but with my mother tongue.”

“Wearing the Tilak Chandlo every day to work is amazing, to say it in one word,” said Shah. “People around my workplace are giving me handshakes, high-fives and congratulating me, because they know how hard I’ve tried to get this religious accommodation approved.” He has been seeking approval to wear the symbol in uniform since 2020.

“We live in a country where we’re allowed to practice and have faith in what we want,” said Shah. “That’s what makes this such a great country. We’re not persecuted for what we follow or believe. If it wasn’t for the first amendment, I wouldn’t be able to do this at all. I wouldn’t be able to be who I am while being a military member or even a citizen.”

Shah says he would like to serve in the Air Force for at least 20 years and become a commissioned officer and serve as a doctor after earning his degree.

