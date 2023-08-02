INR not legal tender for domestic payments: Sri Lanka

Indian Rupee not legal tender for domestic payments: Sri Lanka Central Bank

The apex bank said that even though the Indian Rupee has been endorsed as a designated foreign currency, it is not a legal tender in Sri Lanka for domestic payments.

DH News Service, Colombo
DH News Service, Colombo,
  • Aug 02 2023, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 20:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sri Lanka's Central Bank said on Wednesday that no domestic transactions would be allowed with the Indian Rupee in the island country, as it warned people not to be misled by inaccurate information surrounding the issue.

The apex bank said that even though the Indian Rupee (INR) has been endorsed as a designated foreign currency, it is not a legal tender in Sri Lanka for domestic payments/settlements.

“Any transaction executed between or among residents in Sri Lanka shall be in LKR (Lankan Rupee), being the legal tender in Sri Lanka,” the central bank said in a statement.

Also Read | India's forex kitty drops $1.98 billion to $607.03 billion

It added that the INR was designated a foreign currency in Sri Lanka in August 2022.

“Trade between Sri Lanka and India has grown rapidly after the Indo-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement, which came into force in March 2000," the bank said.

"In view of the expanding economic activities between India and Sri Lanka, particularly in promoting existing trade relations between the two countries, on several occasions, CBSL (Central Bank of Sri Lanka) has communicated to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Monetary Authority of India, its willingness to authorise INR as a designated foreign currency in Sri Lanka," the statement said.

The statement came days after Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's official visit to India and talks with the top Indian leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Listing the advantages of authorising INR as a designated foreign currency, the bank said that smooth banking transactions relating to INR, especially for small-scale traders, would be facilitated, traders would be encouraged to use banking channels for trade transactions over informal channels, the additional transaction costs associated with the dual conversion of INR into USD would be reduced, and thereafter, into LKR and vice-versa.

“Moreover, since India remains a large source country for tourism in Sri Lanka, authorising INR as a designated foreign currency for banking transactions would add more convenience to Indian tourists,” it said.

The bank warned the public not to be misled by inaccurate information on the issue currently being circulated.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Sri Lanka
Indian Rupee

Related videos

What's Brewing

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

Explained | What is a supermoon?

Explained | What is a supermoon?

Prime Video announces 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind'

Prime Video announces 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind'

K-pop group TXT to headline Lollapalooza music festival

K-pop group TXT to headline Lollapalooza music festival

Industry colleagues condole Nitin Desai's demise

Industry colleagues condole Nitin Desai's demise

‘Koi...Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres on August 4

‘Koi...Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres on August 4

AI can help detect breast cancer

AI can help detect breast cancer

Manipur: 2 houses torched, curfew increased in Imphal

Manipur: 2 houses torched, curfew increased in Imphal

Another cheetah dies at MP's Kuno; toll rises to 9

Another cheetah dies at MP's Kuno; toll rises to 9

Jellyfish fossils may be the oldest ever found

Jellyfish fossils may be the oldest ever found

 