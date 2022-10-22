Indian students refuse to leave war-torn Ukraine despite govt advisory

Over 1,500 Indian students who returned to war-ravaged Ukraine a few months ago are refusing to leave the country despite the Indian government's advisory "to leave Ukraine at the earliest", according to a TOI report.

"We are not going to leave after returning here just a few months ago, having faced all sorts of odds," said one student, identified only by his last name Sharma. "We will only go back to India after completing our studies or in coffins, in case we die in the ongoing turmoil."

The students said that they were left with no choice because the Indian government had previously made it clear that they would not be accommodated at medical institutions back in India. "The National Medical Commission, which monitors medical education, said they would not allow a degree obtained through online classes," Sharma said. "We had no option but to go back to Ukraine to complete the course offline."

The Ukraine war, has over several months, crushed the hopes of many students who have invested heavily through loans and other savings to study there.

Students also invested a lot of funds on flights to reach Ukraine. Another student, identified as Singh, said that he spent Rs. 70,000 on his flight, which in normal circumstances would cost less than half that amount.

Some students are still hopeful that the Indian government or another entity will work out a solution for them. Ashish Nautiyal, a medical student attending online classes in Uttarakhand, told TOI that he was waiting for Nov. 1, when the Supreme Court would hear a petition from some students that urges the government to recognise the validity of online medical studies.