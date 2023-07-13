Indian worker killed in Singapore workplace accident

A 33-year-old Indian worker died after being struck by a reversing vehicle at a worksite in Jurong West industrial region here.

The man was preparing his tipper truck for unloading when he was hit by a reversing wheel loader, which is used to lift materials at construction sites, reported The Straits Times, citing the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday.

He was a driver employed by BSN Tech Engineering, and was working at the site occupied by Star Ready-Mix.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said he was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The ministry said the incident occurred at about 3.40 pm at 1 Buroh Close, and it is probing the case. It has also instructed Star Ready-Mix to stop all vehicular operations there.

"As a general safety measure, employers must implement a proper traffic management plan to minimise the risks from vehicles," said the ministry.

It cited examples such as segregating access between vehicles and people, as well as ensuring that incompatible vehicular operations do not occur at the same time in the same place.

The ministry has raised the maximum fine for breaches of Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) laws that could result in death or serious injury – from SGD 20,000 to SGD 50,000.

There had been 14 workplace deaths in Singapore as at June 21.

In 2022, there were 46 – the highest number recorded since 2016, when 66 people died.