Indians are actively contributing to the freedom struggle of Balochistan, the Hind Baloch Forum said on Sunday.

The body celebrated 'Balochistan Diwas' on Sunday to mark its independence.

"But later Pakistan merged Balochistan with it in March 1948," said Jitendranand Saraswati, founder of Hind Baloch Forum.

"Indian citizens are actively contributing to the freedom struggle of Balochistan. People of Balochistan have immense respect for their identity and culture," he said.