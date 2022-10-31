India's Ministry of Defence is the world's biggest employer with 29.2 lakh workforce

A recent research conducted by Statista has revealed that the Indian Ministry of Defence is the world's largest employer, with a total of 2.92 million members who work under it. The research has found that under its aegis are active-duty personnel, reservists and civilian staff.

The published report, titled 'The World's Biggest Employers' (2022 or latest available), shows that the Indian Ministry of Defence is followed by the US Department of Defence, which comes a close second with 2.91 million members.

The research by the Germany-based company found that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), which does not include civilian positions, employs around 2.5 million people.

The report also stated that the firm with the largest number of employees is Walmart, with 2.3 million people. Amazon comes second with 1.6 million employees.

"The latest information from the US retail giant put the figure at a massive 2.3 million. Not even the behemoth that is Amazon comes close, despite being in second place with a 1.6 million-strong workforce," says the report by Statista.

Findings on military expenditure by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said that the five largest spenders in 2021 were the United States, China, India, the United Kingdom and Russia.