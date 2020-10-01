Indigenous Brazilians face increased violence

Reports of violence against indigenous Brazilians increased 150 per cent last year, largely driven by agriculture and mining encroaching on their land, according to a study published Wednesday.

There were 276 cases of violence targeting indigenous victims in 2019, up from 110 the year before, said the study by the Indigenous Missionary Council, an organization linked to the Catholic Church.

Crimes included murder, death threats and sexual assault, often driven by conflicts over land, it said.

"The data from 2019 show indigenous communities and their traditional lands are under threat," it said.

Indigenous reserves face growing encroachments by illegal farmers, ranchers, gold miners and speculators.

Activists blame far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's calls to open protected lands to such activities for fueling the problem.

"How long are they going to keep killing indigenous people to exploit their land?" said the head of the Indigenous Missionary Council, Archbishop Roque Paloschi.

"The biggest threat to indigenous peoples and the environment today is the Brazilian government itself."