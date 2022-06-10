Indonesia issues permits to export 460 kt of palm oil

Indonesia issues permits to export 460,000 tonnes of palm oil

The volume expanded from around 302,000 tonnes on Sunday

Reuters
Reuters, Jakarta,
  • Jun 10 2022, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 17:57 ist
Representative picture of palm oil stocks at an Indonesian supermarket. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indonesia has issued export permits for about 460,000 tonnes of palm oil products as of June 9, Oke Nurwan, a senior trade ministry official said on Friday.

The volume expanded from around 302,000 tonnes on Sunday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indonesia
World news
Palm Oil

What's Brewing

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

24-year-old from Gujarat marries herself, see pics

24-year-old from Gujarat marries herself, see pics

K-pop's BTS to release new album 'Proof' on Friday

K-pop's BTS to release new album 'Proof' on Friday

Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Groom arrives with 51 tractors for wedding in Rajasthan

Groom arrives with 51 tractors for wedding in Rajasthan

7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities

7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

 