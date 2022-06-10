Indonesia issues permits to export 460,000 tonnes of palm oil

Indonesia has issued export permits for about 460,000 tonnes of palm oil products as of June 9, Oke Nurwan, a senior trade ministry official said on Friday.
The volume expanded from around 302,000 tonnes on Sunday.
