Indonesia President orders soccer security probe after deadly riot

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered on Sunday authorities to thoroughly re-evaluate security at soccer matches after a riot and stampede at a stadium in East Java province killed at least 129 people.
Also Read — At least 127 dead in Indonesia football match violence
He also told the country's soccer association (PSSI) to stop Liga 1 matches until the investigation had been concluded, and called for this to be the "last soccer tragedy in the nation."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube