Indonesia President orders soccer security probe after deadly riot

Indonesia Prez orders soccer security probe after riot

Reuters
Reuters, Jakarta,
  • Oct 02 2022, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 11:40 ist
A medical officer checks riot victims at Saiful Anwar hospital following a riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters Image

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered on Sunday authorities to thoroughly re-evaluate security at soccer matches after a riot and stampede at a stadium in East Java province killed at least 129 people.

Also Read — At least 127 dead in Indonesia football match violence
He also told the country's soccer association (PSSI) to stop Liga 1 matches until the investigation had been concluded, and called for this to be the "last soccer tragedy in the nation." 

