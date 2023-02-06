Indonesia president warns regulator after Adani rout

Indonesia president warns regulator to boost supervision after Adani rout

Speaking in an annual financial services authority meeting, Widodo pointed to the depreciation of the rupee and capital outflows from India

Reuters
Reuters, Jakarta,
  Feb 06 2023, 11:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 12:01 ist
ndonesian President Joko Widodo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged on Monday his country's financial regulator to strengthen supervision on capital markets in the wake of the crisis at India's Adani Group.

Speaking in an annual financial services authority meeting, Widodo pointed to the depreciation of the rupee and capital outflows from India after the meltdown in stock market values of Adani Group companies.

Also Read: Adani’s bonds are a soft target with hard assets

In order to prevent these things happening in Indonesia, Jokowi, as he is widely known, warned about the negative impact of stock manipulation.

"When it slips in pump and dump, things happening just like in India, please be careful," he added.

Shares in Adani Group firms have been hit with a major sell off since US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research made allegations of stock manipulation and unsustainable debt. 

