Indonesia reports 367 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

Reuters
Reuters, Jakarta,
  May 06 2020, 15:10 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 15:10 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

Indonesia reported 367 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total to 12,438, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Twenty-three more people who tested positive for the virus have died in the Southeast Asian nation, taking the total number of deaths to 895, the highest death toll in East Asia outside China.

As of Wednesday, more than 92,000 people had been tested and 2,317 had recovered. 

