UK finance minister Rishi Sunak resigns

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak resigns as UK finance minister

His resignation came minutes after Health Secretary stepped down after he had lost confidence in Johnson's ability to govern in the national interest

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 05 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 23:04 ist

British finance minister Rishi Sunak resigned on Tuesday, saying he had reluctantly come to the conclusion that "we cannot continue like this".

Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

"The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning," he said on Twitter.

 

In his resignation letter to the prime minister, also posted on his Twitter account, Sunak pointed to "immense challenges" that Britain was facing, adding that the people were "ready to hear the truth".

"In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally different," Sunak said.

His resignation came minutes after Health Secretary stepped down after he had lost confidence in Johnson's ability to govern in the national interest.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rishi Sunak
United Kingdom
Infosys
World news

What's Brewing

'Kaali' under fire: List of films that touched a nerve

'Kaali' under fire: List of films that touched a nerve

Service charge added to bill? Here's what you can do

Service charge added to bill? Here's what you can do

Breaking down plastics with UV light

Breaking down plastics with UV light

Xiaomi unleashes Cyber Dog in India

Xiaomi unleashes Cyber Dog in India

Infographic | Concerns with instant loan apps

Infographic | Concerns with instant loan apps

 