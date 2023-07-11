Insurance claims from French riots rise to $719 million

The number of claims has doubled compared with a July 3 estimate, France Assureurs said.

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Jul 11 2023, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 14:37 ist
The nature of the claims is very different from that of the 2005 riots, when vehicle damage and fire accounted for 82 per cent of claims. Credit: Reuters Photo

By Benoit Berthelot

Some 11,300 claims for damages from riots in France had been filed as of July 7 for a total cost of €650 million ($716 million), the insurers federation said in a statement Tuesday.

The number of claims has doubled compared with a July 3 estimate, France Assureurs said. Claims for commercial property account for 55 per cent of the total value while claims for local government property account for 35 per cent.

Also Read | Rafale, Scorpene deals likely during PM Modi's France visit

The nature of the claims is very different from that of the 2005 riots, when vehicle damage and fire accounted for 82 per cent of claims, for a total cost of €204 million, the insurers federation added.

France Assureurs has asked its members to extend to 30 days the claims notification period generally set at 5 days in insurance contracts contracts.

