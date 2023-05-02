International police arrest 288 in massive dark web bust

A global crackdown has halted a major "dark web" marketplace, with international police arresting 288 suspects and recovering more than 50 million euros ($54.8 million) in cash and virtual currency, Europol said on Tuesday.
"In an operation coordinated by Europol and involving nine countries, law enforcement have seized the illegal dark web marketplace 'Monopoly Market' and arrested 288 suspects involved in buying or selling drugs on the dark web," the Hague-based agency said in a statement.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet
'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest
Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress
Hollywood writers go on strike, halting production
Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction
The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’
Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?
'Hungry' art student devours banana artwork worth $120K
India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side