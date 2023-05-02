International police arrest 288 in huge dark web bust

International police arrest 288 in massive dark web bust

The cops recovered more than €50 million ($54.8 million) in cash and virtual currency

AFP
AFP, The Hague,
  • May 02 2023, 19:52 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 20:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A global crackdown has halted a major "dark web" marketplace, with international police arresting 288 suspects and recovering more than 50 million euros ($54.8 million) in cash and virtual currency, Europol said on Tuesday.

"In an operation coordinated by Europol and involving nine countries, law enforcement have seized the illegal dark web marketplace 'Monopoly Market' and arrested 288 suspects involved in buying or selling drugs on the dark web," the Hague-based agency said in a statement. 

Dark web
Arrest
World news
Drugs

