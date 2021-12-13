Invading Ukraine would be a costly mistake, Boris warns Putin

Invading Ukraine will be costly mistake, Boris to Putin

The Prime Minister emphasised the UK's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty

  Dec 13 2021
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 22:56 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo/AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call on Monday that any destabilising action against Ukraine would be a strategic mistake with significant consequences, Downing Street said.

"The Prime Minister emphasised the UK's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and warned that any destabilising action would be a strategic mistake that would have significant consequences," a spokesman said.

"He expressed the United Kingdom's deep concern over the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine's border, and reiterated the importance of working through diplomatic channels to deescalate tensions and identify durable solutions." 

