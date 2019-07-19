Iran armed forces say all drones 'safely returned'

Iran's armed forces denied on Friday the United States had downed one of their drones, saying all such aircraft had "safely returned" to their bases, Tasnim news agency reported.

"Despite US President Donald Trump's baseless and delusional claims, all of (Iran's) drones... have safely returned to their bases," said armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi.

"There have been no reports of a confrontation with the American USS Boxer" naval vessel, he added, quoted by Tasnim.