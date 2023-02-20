Iran bans reformist paper over 'false' reports

Iran bans reformist paper 'Sazandegi' over 'false' reports

The ban comes after a wave of protests broke out in mid-September over the death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurd Mahsa Amini following her arrest

Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Iranian authorities on Monday banned reformist daily Sazandegi for publishing so-called "false content", state media reported, after the paper recently criticised the country's economic policies and morality police.

The ban comes after a wave of protests broke out in mid-September over the death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurd Mahsa Amini following her arrest by morality police over an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women.

"In its meeting today, the Press Supervisory Board banned Sazandegi newspaper," state news agency IRNA reported, saying investigations had found that the daily had committed "violations" including publishing "false content" and "disturbing public opinion".

First published in February 2018, the paper was founded by the reformist Executives of Construction Party and was reported to have a daily circulation of about 8,000 copies.

The daily had recently published articles criticising the government's economic policies, as well as the country's morality police.

Amini's death in morality police custody triggered months-long protests in the country that led to the death of hundreds of people, including security personnel, and the arrest of thousands.

The Islamic republic has recently released dozens of personalities including many detained over the protests, under a partial amnesty granted by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

But many politicians, activists and journalists are still held in prison, some facing years-long sentences.

