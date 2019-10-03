Iran closes two border crossings to Iraq due to unrest

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Oct 03 2019, 14:01pm ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2019, 14:15pm ist

Two border crossings to Iraq, including one widely used by Iranian pilgrims, have been closed because of unrest in Iraq, the semi-official news agency Mehr quoted Iran's border guards commander as saying on Thursday.

General Qasem Rezaei said the Khosravi and Chazabeh crossings had been closed since late Wednesday, Mehr reported.

A senior Iranian pilgrimage official told state television that the Khosravi border crossing was closed, but other crossings were open ahead of an annual Shi'ite Muslim pilgrimage in Iraq.

