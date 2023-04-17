Iran court jails 10 troops over Ukraine jet downing

Iran court jails 10 troops over 2020 Ukraine jet downing

Iranian forces shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 shortly after its takeoff from Tehran on January 8 that year

AFP
AFP, Tehran,
  • Apr 17 2023, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 00:49 ist
Iran flag. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Iran has sentenced 10 members of the armed forces to prison after finding them guilty of involvement in the downing of a Ukrainian airliner, the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported Sunday.

A commander received 10 years in prison and nine others were sentenced to between one and three years, Mizan reported, in the 2020 incident which led to the deaths of all 176 people on board. Most were Iranians and Canadians, including many dual nationals.

Also Read | Yemen rebels and government complete prisoner exchange

Iranian forces shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 shortly after its takeoff from Tehran on January 8 that year.

Three days later, the Iranian armed forces admitted to downing the Kyiv-bound plane "by mistake".

Tensions between Iran and the United States were soaring at the time of the incident.

Iranian air defences were on high alert for a US counterattack after Tehran fired missiles at a military base in Iraq that was used by American forces.

Ukraine lost 11 citizens in the disaster.

Iran's judiciary had said in November 2021 that a trial had opened in Tehran for 10 military members in connection with the jet's downing.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Iran
Ukraine
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Veiled man unmasked in Kenyan women's chess tournament

Veiled man unmasked in Kenyan women's chess tournament

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

Food from a lost homeland

Food from a lost homeland

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

 