Iran dismisses Hossein Taeb as head of the Revolutionary Guards intelligence unit

Iran has dismissed the powerful chief of the Revolutionary Guards intelligence service, Hossein Taeb, Iran's state TV reported on Thursday.

The station gave no further details about the dismissal of Taeb who, before becoming the Guards Intelligence Chief in 2009, worked at the office of Iran's top authority Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

TV said Taeb has been appointed as an advisor to Guards Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami.