Iran executes 3 men linked to Mahsa Amini protests: Judiciary

Iran executes 3 men linked to Amini protests

The trio were convicted of 'moharebeh', or 'war against God' for drawing a gun during a demonstration in Isfahan city

AFP
AFP, Tehran ,
  • May 19 2023, 12:38 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 12:38 ist
A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration. Credit: AFP File Photo

Iranian authorities on Friday executed three men convicted of involvement in the deaths of members of the security forces during protests triggered by Mahsa Amini's death last year, the judiciary said.

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were convicted of moharebeh, or "war against God", for drawing a gun during a demonstration in the central city of Isfahan, the judiciary's website Mizan Online said.

