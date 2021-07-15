Iran not ready for nuclear talks until Raisi takes over

Iran is not prepared to resume negotiations on coming back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal until Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's administration has begun, a diplomatic source said on Wednesday.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Iran had conveyed this to European officials acting as interlocutors in the indirect US-Iranian talks and that the current thinking is the Vienna talks will not resume before mid-August.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park
Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb
Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze
Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study
Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon
Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis
Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa
Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists
How Olympic medals have evolved over a century