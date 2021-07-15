Iran not ready for nuclear talks until Raisi takes over

Iran not ready for nuclear talks until Raisi takes over

Iran had conveyed this to European officials acting as interlocutors in the indirect US-Iranian talks, a source said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 15 2021, 07:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 07:04 ist
Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi. Credit: AFP Photo

Iran is not prepared to resume negotiations on coming back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal until Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's administration has begun, a diplomatic source said on Wednesday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Iran had conveyed this to European officials acting as interlocutors in the indirect US-Iranian talks and that the current thinking is the Vienna talks will not resume before mid-August.

Iran
US
Ebrahim Raisi

