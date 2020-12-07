Iran official denies Khamenei's failing health rumours

Iran official denies Khamenei's failing health rumours

Rumours of Khamenei's worsening health had circulated online after claims on social media that were carried by foreign news outlets

AFP
AFP, Tehran,
  • Dec 07 2020, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2020, 18:31 ist
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Credit: Reuters Photo

An official close to the office of Iran's supreme leader on Monday denied rumours Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's health was deteriorating, local media reported.

"May it blind the enemies' eyes that with the grace of God and the prayers of devotees, (Khamenei) is in good health and is carrying out his plans following the usual schedule," Mehdi Fazaeli said on Twitter.

Fazaeli was described by Iranian media as a member of the office for the publication of Khamanei's works.

Rumours of Khamenei's worsening health had circulated online after claims on social media that were carried by foreign news outlets.

According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, this had started with a "fake" tweet making the claim on an Arabic account described as being "owned by a separatist individual based in London."

Khamenei's last public appearance was on November 24, when he met Iran's top officials, with videos of the meetings aired by state television.

The 81-year-old leader had undergone a successful prostate cancer operation in 2014.

State TV on Monday denied reports of a meeting of the Assembly of Experts, an 88-strong body of elected clerics responsible for appointing and monitoring the supreme leader.

It said a picture circulating on social media, purportedly of the news channel reporting such a meeting, was fake.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Iran
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

What's Brewing

New data gives best-ever map of the Milky Way

New data gives best-ever map of the Milky Way

Gwalior, Orchha, now under UNESCO world heritage cities

Gwalior, Orchha, now under UNESCO world heritage cities

Here's a list of 10 notable quotes of 2020

Here's a list of 10 notable quotes of 2020

California men take credit for Pine Mountain monolith

California men take credit for Pine Mountain monolith

 