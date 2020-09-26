Iran prepares to impose new coronavirus lockdowns as cases rise

Iran to impose new Covid-19 lockdowns as cases rise

  • Sep 26 2020, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 15:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday authorised the country’s provinces to impose lockdowns wherever necessary to stem a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

“We are forced to intensify regulations and supervisions,” starting in the capital Tehran, Rouhani said in televised remarks.

He said government-run coronavirus task-force offices around the country would make recommendations on restrictions and whether to impose one-week lockdowns.

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 25,000 and identified cases on Friday totalled 439,882, according to the health ministry.

Iran’s health officials have expressed alarm over a surge in infections, urging the country to respect health protocols to control the spread of the disease.

Iran
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Lockdown

