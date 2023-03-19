Iran proposes locations for ministerial talks with KSA

Iran proposes locations for ministerial talks with KSA following agreement to re-establish ties

Separately, an aide to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz had invited Raisi to visit Riyadh in a letter welcoming the deal

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai, UAE,
  • Mar 19 2023, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 21:44 ist
China's director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi (C), Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (R) and Saudi national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (L) meet in Beijing, March 10, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Iranian government has proposed to Saudi Arabia three locations for a meeting at foreign minister level, Iran's foreign minister said on Sunday, citing the latest diplomatic exchanges with Riyadh since the countries agreed to re-establish ties.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference in Tehran his country had agreed to such a meeting, although he did not list the three locations or say when such a meeting might take place.

Separately, an aide to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz had invited Raisi to visit Riyadh in a letter welcoming the deal agreed on March 10 to restore ties within two months, after years of hostility.

Also Read | Iran, Saudi back on talking terms

Raisi "welcomed the invitation," Mohammad Jamshidi, political deputy at the president's office, said on Twitter without mentioning a timeframe.

The Saudi government's communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Saudi state media has not reported on the letter.

The deal between the region's Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powers, brokered by China, was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two rival Middle Eastern powers.

Amirabdollahian also said Tehran was ready for the mutual reopening of embassies.

Also Read | China has shown geopolitical chutzpah with Saudi-Iran truce. What next?

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric.

Amirabdollahian said Iran also hoped to normalise its ties with Bahrain, a close Saudi ally that followed Riyadh in severing diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016.

Bahrain, a Sunni Muslim-ruled monarchy with a majority Shi'ite population, has repeatedly accused Iran of fomenting unrest in the island state, which Tehran denies.

"An agreement was reached two months ago for Iranian and Bahraini technical delegations to visit the embassies of the two countries. We hope that some obstacles between Iran and Bahrain will be removed and we will take basic steps to reopen the embassies," Amirabdollahian said.

Bahrain's government communications office did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Bahrain, together with other Gulf Arab states, welcomed the agreement between Riyadh and Tehran to restore relations. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Iran
Saudi Arabia
Ebrahim Raisi
China
Tehran
Riyadh
Bahrain

Related videos

What's Brewing

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

 