Iran, Russia discuss joint production of Covid-19 vaccine

Covid-19 vaccine: Iran, Russia discuss joint production

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  Sep 25 2020, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 17:02 ist
A syringe with a vaccine is seen ahead of trials by volunteers testing for the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters

Iran and Russia's sovereign wealth fund RDIF are discussing the joint production of a vaccine against COVID-19, Russian news agencies cited the Iranian ambassador to Moscow as saying on Friday.

"We are holding talks, I spoke with the head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev, our officials have held several rounds of consultations and we announced that we will co-operate," Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali was cited as saying.

Thus far, Russia has struck a manufacturing partnership deal with India, which is due to produce 300 million doses of the 'Sputnik-V' vaccine domestically. It is also discussing such partnerships with several other countries, including Brazil. 

