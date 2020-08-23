Ukraine jet blackboxes show missiles hit 25 secs apart

Iran says blackboxes from downed Ukraine jet show missiles hit 25 seconds apart

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Aug 23 2020, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2020, 15:35 ist
People standing and analysing the fragments and remains of the Ukraine International Airlines plane. Credit: AFP

Analysis from the black boxes of a downed Ukrainian passenger plane shows it was hit by two missiles 25 seconds apart and that passengers were still alive for some time after the impact of the first blast, Iran said on Sunday.

The announcement by the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization marks the first official report on the contents of the cockpit voice and data recordings, which were sent to France for reading in July.

Tehran has said it accidentally shot down the Ukraine airliner in January, at a time of extreme tensions with the United States. All 176 people aboard the plane were killed.

"Nineteen seconds after the first missile hit the plane, the voices of pilots inside the cockpit, indicated that the passengers were alive ... 25 seconds later the second missile hit the plane," Touraj Dehghani-Zanganeh was cited as saying by state television.

Iran has been in talks with Ukraine, Canada and other nations that had citizens aboard the downed plane, and who have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

"The data analysis from the black boxes should not be politicised," Zanganeh said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight with a ground-to-air missile on January 8, just after the plane took off from Tehran, in what Tehran later acknowledged as a “disastrous mistake” by forces on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.

Iranian and Ukrainian officials have held talks on the compensation to families of the victims. Another round of talks is set for October.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Tehran
Iran
Plane Crash
Black box
missiles

What's Brewing

Indonesia's Sinabung volcano spews new burst of hot ash

Indonesia's Sinabung volcano spews new burst of hot ash

The lonely plight of the Great Barrier Reef

The lonely plight of the Great Barrier Reef

Frank Sinatra slept here, and so can you

Frank Sinatra slept here, and so can you

Costly, but transparent masks boon for hard of hearing

Costly, but transparent masks boon for hard of hearing

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Why does California have so many wildfires?

 