Iran says it launched test 'tug' into suborbital space

Iran says it launched test 'tug' into suborbital space

However, Iran has seen a series of mishaps and failed satellite launches over recent years

AP
AP, Tehran,
  • Oct 04 2022, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 17:50 ist

Iranian state media said Tuesday the government has launched a space tug capable of shifting satellites between orbits.

State TV said the Saman test spacecraft was built by the country's Space Research Centre and launched Monday by the Defence Ministry.

Hassan Salarieh, chief of the Islamic Republic's space agency, told state TV that officials "hope to use and test the main tug in near future”. Iran unveiled the craft in 2017. A space tug can transfer a satellite from one orbit to another.

Iran has long pursued a space programme saying it is aimed at peaceful purposes. The country has both a civilian and a military space programme, which the US fears could be used to advance its ballistic missile programme.

In June, Tehran had launched a solid-fuel rocket into space and in August a Russian rocket successfully launched an Iranian Khayyam satellite into orbit. It's named after Omar Khayyam, a Persian scientist who lived in the 11th and 12th centuries.

However, Iran has seen a series of mishaps and failed satellite launches over recent years.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in April 2020 revealed its own secret space program by successfully launching a satellite into orbit. The Guard operates its own military infrastructure parallel to Iran's regular armed forces.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Iran
Space

What's Brewing

Robot makes French fries faster than humans do

Robot makes French fries faster than humans do

TRS leader distributes liquor ahead of KCR's big plan

TRS leader distributes liquor ahead of KCR's big plan

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

A sneak peek into Bigg Boss 16 'Circus' themed house

Forgiving others

Forgiving others

‘Fight the notion that English is superior’

‘Fight the notion that English is superior’

Right to free food and the economy

Right to free food and the economy

Why Teacher’s Day?

Why Teacher’s Day?

 